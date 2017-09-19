T-Mobile, Sprint in merger talks: report

U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are said to be in active merger talks, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which owns a majority stake in Sprint, and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom have been in frequent conversations about a stock-for-stock merger, CNBC reported.

Sprint's shares rose 6.8 per cent, while T-Mobile's shares were up nearly 4.6 per cent in morning trade.

Story continues below advertisement

CNBC reported that the companies are still weeks away from finalising a deal and believe the chances of reaching that deal are not assured.

With the all-stock nature contemplated, SoftBank would emerge as a large minority holder in any combination, CNBC reported.

While T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere is expected to lead any combination that results from a merger, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has made it clear he wants a say in how the company is run, CNBC said.

Reuters reported in February that SoftBank was prepared to give up control of Sprint to T-Mobile to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.

Over three years ago, SoftBank abandoned talks to acquire T-Mobile for Sprint amid opposition from U.S. antitrust regulators. That deal would have put SoftBank in control of the merged company, with Deutsche Telekom becoming a minority shareholder.

Since then, T-Mobile has overtaken Sprint in market capitalization – the company is valued at about $51-billion (£37.78 billion), while Sprint has a market value of about $30-billion.

Sprint was also said to be in talks with cable providers Charter Communications Inc and Comcast Corp for a wireless partnership, according to reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Sprint's chief executive said an announcement on merger talks should come in the "near future".

Both Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.