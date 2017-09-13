 Skip to main content

TD acquisition of Scottrade approved by Federal Reserve

TD bought Scottrade Financial Services Inc. on Oct. 24, 2016, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $4 billion.

Nati Harnik/AP Photo

WASHINGTON
Reuters

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the purchase of Scottrade Financial Services by Toronto-Dominion Bank, as had been expected.

The deal brings together two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, TD Ameritrade and Scottrade.

