TD acquisition of Scottrade approved by Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved the purchase of Scottrade Financial Services by Toronto-Dominion Bank, as had been expected.
The deal brings together two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, TD Ameritrade and Scottrade.
