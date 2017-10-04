 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

U.S. Fed working to tailor regulations to bank size, Janet Yellen says

U.S. Fed working to tailor regulations to bank size, Janet Yellen says

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers opening remarks during a community banking conference Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Jeff Roberson/AP

JEANNA SMIALEK
Bloomberg News

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank has been working to ensure that regulations are tailored to the size, complexity and roles of the lenders it oversees.

"For community banks, which by and large avoided the risky business practices that contributed to the financial crisis, we have been focused on making sure that much-needed improvements to regulation and supervision since the crisis are appropriate and not unduly burdensome," Ms. Yellen said Wednesday. She didn't discuss her outlook for interest rates or the economy in her prepared remarks.

The Fed has "an abiding commitment to consider how our decisions affect institutions and the customers they serve," she said in a text prepared for delivery at the St. Louis Fed's annual community banking conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Fed officials frequently defend the regulatory overhaul put in place after the financial crisis as essential to protecting against future meltdowns, though Ms. Yellen and her colleagues often say requirements on community banks could be eased.

That openness to some change is taking on renewed relevance as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes to reduce business regulations. His nominee as Fed vice-chair for supervision and regulation, Randal Quarles, is headed toward Senate confirmation and could be approved as soon as Thursday.

Former Equifax CEO apologizes for massive data breach (The Associated Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.