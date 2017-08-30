Judge sends lawsuit against ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to arbitration

Travis Kalanick, the former chief executive of Uber, won a partial victory Wednesday in his nasty legal clash with the venture capital firm trying to oust him from the ride-hailing company's board when a judge ruled that the dispute should be moved to arbitration for now.

The decision, by Judge Samuel Glasscock III of Delaware Chancery Court, was the first in a high-profile case brought this month by the venture capital firm Benchmark, one of Uber's earliest and largest shareholders. The ruling will enable Kalanick to shield a portion of the squabble – and any potentially damaging disclosures – behind closed doors.

The judge declined to dismiss the complaint, instead sending it to an arbitrator to decide whether the full case should be handled in arbitration or moved partially back to court at a later date. Benchmark lawyers agreed that a major portion of the case could be discussed behind closed doors.

Glasscock said he was concerned that stockholders excluded from the arbitration process would still be able to seek legal recourse and said he would revisit the issue if any came forward.

In its suit, Benchmark has accused Kalanick of fraudulently obtaining control over board seats in 2016 by withholding information about internal company operations.

The judge said there was "overwhelming evidence" that Uber's voting agreement was drawn up intending to have an arbitrator weigh whether disputes should continue in arbitration, rather than taking controversies straight to court.

"Mr. Kalanick is pleased that the court has ruled in his favor today and remains confident that he will prevail in the arbitration process," a representative for Kalanick said. "Benchmark's false allegations are wholly without merit and have unnecessarily harmed Uber and its shareholders."

On Tuesday Uber announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, the current head of online travel company Expedia, would be its new chief executive.

Kalanick resigned as chief executive in June amida series of scandals. This week, Uber confirmed that it was cooperating with a Justice Department inquiry into whether company managers had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.