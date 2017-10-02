U.S. takes Canada to WTO over wine retailing

The United States has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Canada over its rules for wine retailing in grocery stores in British Columbia, a document published by the WTO showed on Monday.
"The BC wine measures provide advantages to BC wine through the granting of exclusive access to a retail channel of selling wine on grocery store shelves," the U.S. complaint said.
More to come.
