U.S. takes Canada to WTO over wine retailing

Staff members walk past a statue entitled "Peace" made in 1925 by Swiss artist Luc Jaggi at the entrance of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva.

DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

Tom Miles
Reuters

The United States has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Canada over its rules for wine retailing in grocery stores in British Columbia, a document published by the WTO showed on Monday.

"The BC wine measures provide advantages to BC wine through the granting of exclusive access to a retail channel of selling wine on grocery store shelves," the U.S. complaint said.

