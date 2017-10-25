Visa quarterly profit rises 11 per cent

Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported an 11 per cent increase in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven higher by its purchase of Visa Europe, and as more people made payments using its network.

Net income rose to $2.14-billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.93-billion a year ago.

Earnings per Class A share rose to 90 cents from 79 cents a year earlier.