Wal-Mart forecasts 40 per cent growth in U.S. online sales

Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday forecast U.S. online sales to increase by about 40 per cent and overall net sales by at least 3 per cent in the fiscal year ending January 2019.
The retailer, which will hold its investor meeting on Tuesday, also said it would buy back $20-billion of its shares over two years.
The company forecast profit for fiscal year 2019 to increase about 5 per cent over the expected adjusted earnings of $4.30 to $4.40 per share for the year ending January 2018.
