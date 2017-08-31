Wells Fargo finds more unauthorized accounts, online bill payment issues

Wells Fargo & Co will refund nearly 2 million more customers for charges they should not have incurred after expanding a review of improper sales practices, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Thursday.

The announcement is the latest in a drip feed of bad news about Wells Fargo, nearly a year after a sales scandal badly damaged the bank's reputation.

Wells will return $2.8-million to 1.4 million additional customers who appear to have had consumer and small business accounts opened without permission. It will return $910,000 to about 528,000 people who may have been enrolled in online billpay services without permission, a newly disclosed problem.

The scandal over phony accounts first erupted last September, when Wells Fargo reached a $190-million settlement with regulators over the matter. That led to the departure of a chief executive, a divisive shareholder meeting and disclosures of other sales practice problems ranging from unwanted auto insurance to improper mortgage fees.

The problems reported on Thursday came after a third party hired by Wells Fargo examined accounts stemming back to 2009, a broader timeframe than a review conducted last year. The bank previously disclosed the expanded review in a quarterly securities filing, but not its results.

The bank also faces multiple regulatory probes and private lawsuits, and some Democratic lawmakers have called on Republican leaders to summon bank leaders to appear before Congress to answer for the auto insurance problems.

A pending settlement for one private lawsuit led Wells to review accounts dating back to 2002, Chief Executive Tim Sloan said on a conference call with reporters.

"With the expanded analysis now complete, we will focus on remediation and making things right for our customers," he said.

The unauthorized online billpay fees were small, Sloan said, often $1. They resulted from branch employees setting up accounts in order to achieve product sales goals that have since been eliminated. The bank has refunded these amounts.

Wells Fargo shares fell slightly in morning trading, shedding 0.4 per cent to $51.16.

The additional refunds amount to a tiny fraction of the bank's quarterly earnings, but investors who spoke to Reuters in recent weeks said they were less worried about the hard costs than a degradation of the bank's once-pristine brand.

They also expressed concern about Wells becoming an easy political target, going into the midterm elections.

Warren Buffett, who runs Wells Fargo's largest investor, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said this week he still considers it a great bank despite selling some of his holdings. But he acknowledged the bank will likely find more problems now that it is shining a light in dark places.

"There's never just one cockroach in the kitchen," he said on CNBC.