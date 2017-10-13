Wells Fargo hit by legal costs, revenue misses Street view

Wells Fargo & Co earnings scraped past Wall Street estimates but revenue missed for the fourth straight quarter, sending shares of the third-largest U.S. bank by assets down 3 per cent in premarket trading.
Total revenue fell 2 per cent to $21.9-billion, hurt by a slump in its mortgage banking business. Income from mortgage banking plunged 37.3 per cent.
Net income fell 18.6 per cent to $4.60-billion, or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, hurt by $1-billion in costs related to old mortgage problems.
Analysts had forecast earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $22.4-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wells Fargo's operating efficiency ratio was 65.5 per cent. Operating efficiency is a closely-watched metric that looks at expenses as a percentage of revenues.
Total expenses rose 8.2 per cent to $14.35-billion. The bank has been trying to aggressively reduce costs in the aftermath of a fake accounts scandal that badly damaged its image.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨