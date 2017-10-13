 Skip to main content

Wells Fargo hit by legal costs, revenue misses Street view

Wells Fargo & Co earnings scraped past Wall Street estimates but revenue missed for the fourth straight quarter, sending shares of the third-largest U.S. bank by assets down 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Total revenue fell 2 per cent to $21.9-billion, hurt by a slump in its mortgage banking business. Income from mortgage banking plunged 37.3 per cent.

Net income fell 18.6 per cent to $4.60-billion, or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, hurt by $1-billion in costs related to old mortgage problems.

Analysts had forecast earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $22.4-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wells Fargo's operating efficiency ratio was 65.5 per cent. Operating efficiency is a closely-watched metric that looks at expenses as a percentage of revenues.

Total expenses rose 8.2 per cent to $14.35-billion. The bank has been trying to aggressively reduce costs in the aftermath of a fake accounts scandal that badly damaged its image.

