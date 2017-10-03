Whole Foods price cuts hit hardest at Trader Joe’s, Sprouts: report

Whole Foods rivals Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc have been hit hardest by customer defections since Amazon.com Inc's price cuts at the premium grocer, Whole Foods price cuts, a data analytics firm said on Tuesday.

Amazon cut prices on select items at Whole Foods on Aug. 28. On the first day, customer traffic spiked 31 per cent from a year earlier. Traffic jumped 17 per cent during the week after the price reductions and remained up 4 per cent for the week ended Sept. 16, according to Thasos Group, which analyzes location data from millions of mobile phones.

Ten per cent of Trader Joe's regular customers visited Whole Foods between Aug. 28 and Sept. 16, more than any other competing chain, Thasos Group said. Sprouts was No. 2 at 8 per cent, followed by Target Corp at 3 per cent and Costco Wholesale Corp and Safeway at 2 per cent each.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger Co, the leading U.S. grocery sellers with millions of shoppers, were the top sources of new customers after the price cuts at Whole Foods. They accounted for 24 per cent and 16 per cent of Whole Foods new customers, respectively, from Aug. 28 through Sept. 16. During that period, 15 per cent of shoppers came from Costco, 11 per cent were from Target and 5 per cent were from Wal-Mart's Sam's Club.

The price reductions did not attract customers outside Whole Foods' traditional upper-income demographic. They also did not convince consumers to drive longer distances to shop at Whole Foods, said Thasos Group Chief Executive Greg Skibiski, who added that the dataset used for the Whole Foods competitive analysis includes 10 per cent of the U.S. population.

"Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods has the potential to be a game-changer in the grocery space," Skibiski said.

Orbital Insight, which monitors business at about 65 per cent of Whole Foods locations, reported a 5 per cent year-over-year increase in car traffic to Whole Foods stores in the month since the acquisition closed on Aug. 28.

Foursquare, which analyzed the mobile phone movements of more than 2.5 million Americans, said traffic to Whole Foods was up about 13 per cent the first week after the price cuts and remained up 8 per cent after the second week.