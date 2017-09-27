Investors approve Entertainment One resolutions on management pay

Entertainment One Ltd., maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions on management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Resolutions such as the directors' remuneration report, the directors' remuneration policy and amendments to the long-term incentive plan passed with votes in favour ranging between 52.64 per cent and 61.81 per cent of total votes cast.

London financial newspaper City A.M. reported earlier that Entertainment One faced a shareholder revolt over a plan to award its chief executive officer, Darren Throop, a £7.6-million ($12.7-million) payout and a large pay rise.

The resolution to pass the directors' remuneration policy received least support, with about 52.6 per cent of votes cast for it.

The resolution to approve the grant of the CEO's special award received about 54.7 per cent of the votes.

"The board will reflect on the feedback that it has received from shareholders and will continue to engage actively with shareholders and investors," the company said in a statement.

Last year, Canada-based Entertainment One rejected a £1-billion takeover offer from Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, ITV, saying it undervalued the production and distribution company.