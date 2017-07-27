Investors cheer as Mitel returns to familiar consolidating ways

Mitel Networks Corp. has struck what could be its biggest deal in more than two years as it recovers from a failed move into the wireless business.

The Ottawa enterprise telecommunications firm said Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement to buy Sunnyvale, Calif.-based ShoreTel Inc. for $530-million (U.S.) in an all-cash deal, paying $7.50 a share for the Nasdaq-listed firm, a 28-per-cent premium over Wednesday's close. The combined company will generate $1.3-billion in annual revenue and yield $60-million in cost synergies within two years, although Mitel chief financial officer Steve Spooner said the savings might eventually be higher.

The deal is expected to close this quarter, although Mitel's last big friendly deal, a proposed $2-billion purchase of Polycom Inc. in April, 2016, was trumped by a rival bid. Mitel will draw on $300-million in new debt and existing debt facilities to finance the deal.

Mitel, a stalwart of Ottawa's tech scene, has eyed ShoreTel for four years and bid unsuccessfully for the company in 2014. Back then it was willing to pay $8.50 a share, but the ShoreTel board wasn't interested.

"The market is different than it was three years ago," Mitel chief executive officer Richard McBee said. "We're both different companies. Things change, pressures change in the marketplace, valuations change … I think we paid a fair price."

Mitel is in a different place as it recovers from a troubled foray into wireless communications. The company, a consolidator in the declining on-premise enterprise telephony business, bought Mavenir Networks of Dallas in May, 2015, for $560-million, heralding the purchase as an opportunity to tap into the emerging high-growth market of 5G wireless technology.

But Mitel investors accustomed to its conservative playbook hated the deal and punished the stock. Nineteen months later, Mitel dumped the wireless business at a substantial loss. "The market likes us to consolidate companies," Mr. McBee concluded at the time.

Now, following subsequent cost-cutting efforts and stock buybacks, Mitel is back where its investors are happiest. "The key is it's about simplicity and focus," Mr. McBee said. "I think investors are going to like this one. They like us to be a leader in this marketplace, that's what we're doing and that's where we're focused."

Indeed Mitel's stock was up more than 5 per cent Thursday following news of the deal. With ShoreTel, Mitel will become the second-largest player in the growing part of the enterprise telephony market known as "Unified Communications as a Service."

Put another way, the business of providing telephone services to enterprises is mimicking the software business, as traditional customers switch to paying monthly fees under long-term contracts to have services delivered over the Internet, rather than making expensive investments in products installed on premises.

The share of Mitel's post-acquisition revenues that will come from this growing, recurring cloud-based business will increase to 20 per cent – or $263-million annually – from 12 per cent, and will "definitely accelerate our path to growth," while keeping the company "on the leading edge" of the latest technology transition in its business, said Mr. McBee.

Mitel said Thursday that second-quarter revenue shrank by 8 per cent from the same period a year earlier to $238.6-million as its legacy business declined more rapidly than usual, although that was offset by a 10 per cent gain in cloud revenues, which came in at $30.9-million. Mitel posted a net loss of 1 cent per share, although it asked investors to focus on non-GAAP earnings, which were 13 cents a share, up from a five-cent loss a year earlier.

"Strategically it looks like a positive transaction [as] we're seeing an acceleration of decline in the legacy business," said National Bank analyst Richard Tse. "This deal fortifies their offering."

News of the deal prompted Mr. Tse to raise his target for Mitel's stock price to $10 from $7.50.