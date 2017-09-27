Metro says it’s in advanced talks to take over Jean Coutu

Grocer Metro Inc. is in advanced talks to take over Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., the companies confirmed.

Metro would acquire Jean Coutu for $24.50 per share in a mostly cash deal as well as some shares. The founding Coutu family has indicated its intention to support the proposed transaction.

The stocks of Metro Inc. and Jean Coutu Group Inc. were halted Wednesday morning amid speculation that the two Quebec-based retailers were preparing to unveil a merger deal to try to head off the rising squeeze of mounting competitive forces and tough new drug reforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Drugstores have been feeling the pressure of changes to generic drug regulations which have pinched their bottom lines and hit Quebec retailers the most because of that province's new laws that are expected to have ripple effects across the country. At the same time, the grocery and pharmacy sectors have seen a string of consolidations, with the most notable being food giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd. acquiring Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. for $12.4-billion in 2014.

In January, founder Jean Coutu of his eponymous pharmacy chain and his son Francois, current chief executive office, gave another hint that they may be looking for dramatic change in their own business when they lashed out against the Quebec government for ignoring their suggestions for drug reforms.

They said investors were losing interest in Jean Coutu because of the uncertainty being created by lawmakers. When asked if the family was angry enough to consider selling the company, Francois Coutu said his relatives are "asking themselves questions." His father suggested they'd already received buyout offers buy had rejected them.

Tal Wooley, a principal of equity research at Eight Capital, said consolidating in a maturing industry is a classic strategy when companies face increased power from governments and big insurers, as is the current case for Jean Coutu. "And that is what has been happening whether directly (Loblaw buying Shoppers, McKesson buying Rexall) or indirectly," he said. In the latter case, he referred to Empire Co. Ltd., which owns grocer Sobeys, swallowing rival Safeway Canada in late 2013.

With Metro's financial flexibility "we do wonder sometimes if it could feel pressured into chasing growth through" a merger or acquisition, if its peers start showing higher growth, Mr. Wooley said in a report in January.

He said a $4.5-billion acquisition of Jean Coutu by Metro could be financed with the sale of its $2.-billion stake in Alimentation Couche Tard, he said in the January report. He estimated if Metro could raise its debt-to-EBTDAR covenant to three-time post-transaction and maintain its BBB debt rating, it could also raise just under $2-billion in additional acquisition debt publicly. As well, it would need to raise a further $600,000 or so from other sources, he said.