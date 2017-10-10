 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Magna joins consortium working on self-driving vehicles

Magna joins consortium working on self-driving vehicles

A consortium that includes Magna International, BMW and Intel Corp., is working on a self-driving flexible vehicle platform that will be available by 2021 and can be adapted for use by other car companies in addition to BMW.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Greg Keenan
AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

Canadian auto parts giant Magna International Inc. has joined a consortium led by BMW AG that is developing a self-driving vehicle platform that can be used by multiple auto makers.

Magna joins BMW, high tech giant Intel Corp. and Intel's Mobileye division.

The consortium is working on a self-driving flexible vehicle platform that will be available by 2021 and can be adapted for use by other car companies in addition to BMW.

Story continues below advertisement

"Many of the autonomy challenges the industry is facing can't be handled in isolation," Magna's chief technology officer Swamy Kotagiri said in a statement Tuesday.

BMW is one of Magna's largest customers and the parts company has assembled vehicles for BMW on a contract basis in Austria for more than a decade.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Greg Keenan
Auto and Steel Industry Reporter

Greg Keenan has covered the automotive and steel industries for The Globe and Mail since 1995. He also writes about broader manufacturing trends. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto and of the University of Western Ontario School of Journalism. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.