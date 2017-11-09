Magna’s quarterly sales rise 7.3 per cent

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand in North America.

Net income attributable to Magna was flat at $503-million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

However, on a per-share basis it rose to $1.36 from $1.29 a year earlier as the latest quarter saw a drop in the number of shares outstanding.

Sales rose to $9.50-billion from $8.85-billion.