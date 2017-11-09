Magna’s quarterly sales rise 7.3 per cent

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand in North America.
Net income attributable to Magna was flat at $503-million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
However, on a per-share basis it rose to $1.36 from $1.29 a year earlier as the latest quarter saw a drop in the number of shares outstanding.
Sales rose to $9.50-billion from $8.85-billion.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨