Metro, Jean Coutu to form Quebec powerhouse in $4.5-billion deal

Montreal grocer Metro Inc. has formalized a deal to buy Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., itself a Quebec pharmacy and retail giant, for $4.5-billion in cash and stock, the companies said Monday morning.

The deal would see Jean Coutu shareholders get $24.50 a share, 75 per cent in cash and 25 per cent in Metro stock. The price represents a premium of 15.4 per cent of the price of Jean Coutu's class A subordinated voting shares as of day-end Aug. 21, 2017 – the day before the two companies signed a non-binding letter of intent regarding an acquisition.

Metro would gain Jean Coutu's network of more than 400 drugstores, as well as its distribution centre, expanding its reach and helping it find cost efficiencies. Jean Coutu, as well as its distribution and franchising activities, would operate as a stand-alone division within Metro, the companies said – with chief executive François Coutu remaining at its helm, and two nominees from the drugstore chain joining the grocer's board.

The combined business would give Metro a network of more than 1,300 Canadian stores, capable of generating $16-billion in revenue; more than $1.3-billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; $500-million in free cash flow; and $75-million in "expected synergies" within three years of the transaction.

The grocery and pharmacy sectors have faced a rash of consolidations in recent years as competition heats up and drugstores in some provinces, including Quebec, battle changes to generic drug regulations. Both Jean and François Coutu spoke out against the Quebec government in January for ignoring the company's proposals about drug reforms, which they said directly led to shareholders losing interest in the company.

Earlier this decade, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. bought Shoppers Drug Mart for $12.4-billion, while Sobeys Inc. acquired fellow grocer Safeway in Western Canada for $5.8-billion. In March, U.S. health-care company McKesson Corp. announced it would acquire the Rexall pharmacy chain for $3-billion. And looming over the broader sector is Amazon.com Inc.'s $13.7-billion (U.S.) purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. this summer, leaving lingering fears over how e-commerce might shake up the industry worldwide.

Retail analyst Irene Nattle, of RBC Dominion Securities, said in a research note that she anticipates the deal will successfully close – but that Metro may use the transaction as a chance to dump its 32 million shares of the convenience-store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard.

"Bringing together our two highly-respected and longstanding Québec brands represents an exciting milestone in the history of the Jean Coutu Group", said Jean Coutu, its chairman and founder, in a statement. "I am confident that this combination will ensure the safeguard of our entrepreneurial vision and corporate values as well as the perennial strength of the brand and will enable us to pursue our growth plan."

Eric R. La Flèche, Metro's president and chief executive, said the company plans to build on the "exceptional legacy" of Jean Coutu's nearly 50-year-old brand.

"It is a unique opportunity to bring together each company's expertise to better serve the growing consumer demand for healthier choices, value and convenience," Mr. La Flèche said. "The Jean Coutu Group's extensive retail network and state-of-the-art distribution centre will provide us with increased scale and reach, operational efficiencies and enhanced growth potential."

Trading of both companies' shares was halted last week pending forthcoming news.

The transaction will be structured as an amalgamation, the companies said, and will require the approval of two-thirds of Jean Coutu shareholders at a special meeting planned for November, though the deal is expected to sail through since the Coutu family holds more than 90 per cent of voting rights. It's also subject to regulatory and Toronto Stock Exchange approvals.

On Monday, Metro also announced a quarterly dividend of 16.25 cents per share, up 16.1 per cent from the same quarter last year; it will be paid on Nov. 14 for shareholders of record as of Oct. 27.