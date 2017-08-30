National Bank profit climbs on ‘solid performance’ in third quarter

National Bank of Canada's third-quarter profit jumped 8 per cent higher on the strength of outsized gains in its personal and commercial banking and wealth management divisions.

The Montreal-based lender, which is Canada's sixth-largest bank by assets, is the fifth big bank to report earnings for the quarter that ended July 31, and each have posted better-than-expected profit.

National Bank earned $518-million, or $1.37 per share, compared with $478-million, or $1.31 a share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank earned $1.39 per share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected adjusted earnings of $1.32 a share.

Chief executive officer Louis Vachon highlighted "solid performance across all its business segments," partly owing to "sustained revenue growth and cost control," in a news release.

National Bank held its dividend steady at 58 cents per share.

Profit of $240-million from personal and commercial banking surged 21 per cent higher, from $199-million a year ago, thanks in part to growing loans and deposits from both personal and commercial customers. Personal lending grew by 5 per cent, and commercial lending by 6 per cent.

Profit from National Bank's wealth management arm climbed 31 per cent to $106-million. And earnings from financial markets rose 8 per cent to $168-million. Trading activity revenues were up 14 per cent from the same quarter a year ago, at a time when most banks have seen their returns from capital markets suffer due to lower trading volumes.

Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Corp., praised the "solid results" from all of the bank's segments. "We believe this alleviates some concern heading into the quarter and expect [National Bank] stock to relatively outperform its peers today," he said in a research note.

Provisions for credit losses, or money set aside to cover bad loans, climbed by 29 per cent to $58-million, compared with last year. The increase was almost entirely attributable to higher loan losses associated with Credigy Ltd., a U.S. subsidiary that deals in distressed receivables.

