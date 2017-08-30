National Bank profit climbs on ‘solid performance’ in third quarter

National Bank of Canada posted what it called "excellent results" for the third quarter, with a $40-million jump in third-quarter profit.

Profit climbed to $518-million, or $1.37 a share, diluted, from $478-million or $1.31 a year earlier.

All of its businesses showed "solid performance," said chief executive officer Louis Vachon, adding that "sustained revenue growth and cost control also contributed."