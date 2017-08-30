National Bank profit climbs on ‘solid performance’ in third quarter

National Bank of Canada posted what it called "excellent results" for the third quarter, with a $40-million jump in third-quarter profit.
Profit climbed to $518-million, or $1.37 a share, diluted, from $478-million or $1.31 a year earlier.
All of its businesses showed "solid performance," said chief executive officer Louis Vachon, adding that "sustained revenue growth and cost control also contributed."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨