‘No excuses’ for NFL streaming glitches, DAZN says

Streaming service DAZN is in damage-control mode after its first online football broadcasts in Canada were beset by quality issues.

"Our debut in Canada did not go as planned. No excuses – it is not how we wanted our journey to start in a country of such passionate fans," Alex Rice, DAZN's managing director of rights and strategic development, said in a statement on Thursday.

Independently owned DAZN announced its acquisition of the digital rights to National Football League games in July, allowing NFL fans to access broadcasts through its "over the top" streaming service for $20 per month.

The launch was one more sign of the growing competition for viewers who are questioning the price of traditional TV packages and migrating to digital platforms in search of the programs they want to watch, on-demand.

But last week, as the service began streaming its first games, users took to social media to complain of video that was choppy or not working at all, audio glitches, games that were delayed or listed incorrectly and issues connecting to the service.

In its statement on Thursday, DAZN blamed "human error" for the audio issues and the late start to the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Error codes that appeared have been fixed, it said.

Issues the company is still working to fix include a longer-than-expected time lag between live play and the streaming broadcast and picture-quality problems, which the company said were due to "connectivity issues."

DAZN did not respond to questions regarding the nature of the "human error," why certain problems such as error codes occurred in the first place, or what specifically is being done to fix the time lag and the picture quality issues.

The statement said the company will be reaching out to customers who were affected.

Earlier this week, the NFL released a statement saying the league was "aware of the issues" and apologizing for the problems with the service.

"We are absolutely committed to working with DAZN to provide our fans with the NFL experience that they deserve," Michael Markovich, NFL vice-president of international media and business development, said in the statement.

The league did not respond to questions on Thursday about how it assessed DAZN's streaming capabilities before the deal was finalized, or whether there are any plans to offer games via other services to ensure audiences can access them. In an e-mail, the NFL said it continues to work closely with DAZN.