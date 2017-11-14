OMERS Private Equity to buy controlling stake in France’s Trescal

OMERS Private Equity, the private equity investment arm of the OMERS Pension Plan, said on Tuesday it has entered into an exclusive agreement with France's Ardian to acquire a majority stake in calibration services firm Trescal.
The proposed transaction values the company at around €670-million ($1-billion Canadian), it said in a release.
Trescal serves more than 40,000 customers over a range of sectors, including defence, aerospace, telecommunications, transportation and automotive.
