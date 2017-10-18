Tech startup Wattpad raises $40-million from Chinese Internet giant Tencent

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. is investing $40-million (U.S.) in one of Canada's hottest technology startups, WP Technology Inc. – better known as Wattpad – the Globe and Mail has learned.

The financing, expected to be finalized in the coming weeks following the signing of a term sheet between Tencent and WP, will be part of a $50-million venture capital deal that values the company at $400-million including the new funding, say sources familiar with Wattpad. The Toronto company is still sorting out how much existing investors – a mix of Canadian and American venture capital funds– will provide of the other $10-million, with Tencent willing to cover any balance.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Wattpad is a popular online platform for amateur writers to publish their fiction, claiming about 60 million users globally – up 50 per cent from two years ago – who read fiction uploaded by 2.5 million active writers a month. The company, founded 11 years ago by CEO Allen Lau and chief product officer Ivan Yuen, has been morphing into an innovative media company, licensing content published on its website for original series and films to conventional content producers through its recently formed Wattpad Studios. It has announced co-production deals for original video series with Universal Cable Productions – a division of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Toronto-based Entertainment One and signed a deal last year with Turner to turn content on Wattpad into programming for TNT's Tales From the Crypt series. Wattpad has also struck deals with Harper Collins' children's book division and French publishing giant Hachette that will see the internet company's authors enter into conventional publishing deals. A three-year-old partnership with TV5 Manila in the Philippines has led to a top-rated program called Wattpad Presents. Hollywood studios have also used the Wattpad platform to promote their films.

One of Wattpad's breakout stars is Anna Todd, a reader of the site who became one of its most popular authors, writing the "After" series of fan fiction stories, inspired by One Direction singer Harry Styles. Her series has been translated into more than 30 languages and published by Simon & Schuster.

Between advertising and licensing deals, sources say Wattpad now is now generating revenue at an annualized rate of $20-million per year, and growing by about 100 per cent.

Wattpad is one of the best-financed and highest-profile Toronto startups, raising $46-million in 2014 in a round led by Toronto-based OMERS Ventures, following a $17.3-million round in 2012 led by Silicon Valley venture financier Khosla Ventures and a $3.5-million financing a year earlier led by New York's Union Square Ventures. Other Wattpad backers include Canadian venture capital firms Version One Ventures, Golden Venture Partners, BDC Capital and Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund, and Silicon Valley financiers Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Raine Ventures and August Capital.

Tencent has been actively looking for investments in North America, and previously backed two of Canada's highest-profile startups, internet messenger Kik Interactive Inc. and Montreal artificial intelligence startup Element AI.

Those close to Wattpad are particularly excited about its efforts to further drive revenue growth by applying artificial intelligence "machine learning" technology to determine what kinds of stories on its platform appeal to what particular types of readers, by demographics, information it can then use to help conventional content companies create films, shows and books that are likelier to appeal to a mass audience. The company, which has 130 employees, has been increasingly focused on strategies to make money and shift into AI after laying off about 10 per cent of its staff earlier this year.

While Wattpad wouldn't comment on the financing, it did say in an e-mailed statement: "Since announcing that Machine Learning would play a key role in our vision for our next 10 years we've made significant strides towards discovering more great stories on Wattpad and helping them find a home on various platforms. Our work with Machine Learning has helped us make inroads into the publishing and entertainment industries, where we now work with entertainment companies all over the world to turn Wattpad stories into books, TV shows, films and digital videos. Our partnerships across the entertainment industry are powered by Machine Learning and we can't wait to see more Wattpad stories hit screens everywhere."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wattpad also announced Wednesday a subscription service that allows users to access an advertisement free version of its site for $5.99 a month, or $60 annually.