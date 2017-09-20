Ontario government searches Volkswagen offices in emissions scandal probe

The Ontario government executed a search warrant at the Volkswagen Canada offices on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the emissions scandal that rocked the company two years ago.

The ministry charged Volkswagen AG with one count under the province's Environmental Protection Act last week.

It alleges the German company did not comply with Ontario emission standards. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the search warrant was part of the its continuing investigation.

The company says it is co-operating with the Ontario government and it would not be appropriate to comment further.

Earlier this year, Quebec and Ontario courts approved a settlement agreement with members of a Canadian class-action lawsuit who bought or leased certain Volkswagen or Audi vehicles with diesel engines caught up in the emissions cheating scandal.