Ontario pushes ahead with sweeping changes to ticket-scalping rules

Ontario's Liberal government is rolling its sweeping changes to event-ticket legislation into a larger consumer-protection bill that will attempt to widen the opportunities to enforce its new ticket rules, which will include a ban on ticket-scalping "bot" software and a maximum 50-per-cent markup on resold tickets.

Inspectors from Consumer Protection Ontario will be empowered to investigate various parties in the ticket-selling process, such as vendors and venues, and administrate penalties, including fines. While many of the consumer-protection details were announced with the Ticket Sales Act's framework in June, the move to wrap it into broader consumer-focused legislation is a signal from Queen's Park that enforcing its ticket laws, despite questions of how it will be done, is a top priority.

The Liberals will table the legislation as part of the Strengthening Protection for Ontario Consumers Act later Thursday. When asked by The Globe and Mail at a press conference about what the proposed combined bill means for ticket-law enforcement, Tracy MacCharles, the province's Minister of Government and Consumer Services, said the proposed legislation "will indeed" strengthen consumer protections.

"The ministry will have greater enforcement powers, and stiffer penalties for violation" of the act, she said. She did not take further questions or clarify more specifics about enforcement, though details are expected to be revealed with the proposed legislation later Thursday.

Enforcement has been the issue many ticketing experts have raised upon examining Ontario's new legislation. It is yet to be seen how certain penalties within the act will be imposed – in particular the banning of bots, which can operate from other jurisdictions.

By capping the markup of secondhand tickets to 50 per cent of the original face value, and by forcing transparency measures such as mandating the total value of a ticket, including all fees be displayed by vendors, the proposed legislation would be the first of its kind in Canada.

Canada's provinces have a patchwork of scalping laws; while Quebec adopted strict resale restrictions in recent years, Alberta repealed its own.

In a statement, Laura Dooley, senior manager of government relations with prominent ticket-reselling marketplace StubHub, said the company supported the legislation's anti-scalper-bot measures, but warned against the consequences of limiting resale prices.

"Our position remains that price caps displace tickets from secure sources, therefore exposing fans to higher instances of fraud, less transparency around fees, non-existent customer service and reduced ability for enforcement," Ms. Dooley said. "We are concerned this policy reverses innovations in the market that serve to protect consumers."

The consumer-focused legislation also proposes to protect other "big purchases" for Ontarians. This includes enhanced regulation around new home building, creating two separate authorities to administer a new home-warranty program and to regulate builders and vendors. It would also enhance regulation of real estate and business brokers where the broker represents multiple parties in a transaction, and add protections for consumers buying travel services. ​

