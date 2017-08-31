Ottawa strikes NAFTA advisory council to target environmental protection

The Liberal government has established an advisory council on the North American free-trade agreement and the environment as Ottawa tries to persuade the Trump administration to increase environmental protections in the trade deal.

In a release Thursday, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said current negotiations on a renewed NAFTA present "an opportunity to strengthen environmental protections for generations to come."

The 10-person advisory council includes two former premiers, British Columbia's Gordon Campbell, and Quebec's Pierre-Marc Johnson, and former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon.

Canadian, Mexican and American negotiators are due to meet for a second round of talks this weekend in Mexico City, even as President Donald Trump threatens to terminate the existing deal.

In laying out Canada's negotiating priorities earlier this month, Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa wants to strengthen the deal "to ensure no NAFTA country weakens environmental protection to attract investment, and to introduce measures that support efforts to address climate change.

However, Mr. Trump is aggressively rolling back environmental rules in the U.S., proclaiming that such an effort will boost investment and jobs. He also is hostile to climate-change policies put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, and began a process of withdrawing from the Paris climate accords, claiming it was bad for the American economy.

The U.S. trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, signalled the American side wants a far narrower scope for environmental protection that would prohibit countries from failing to enforce pollution regulations, or waiving environmental rules, in order to attract investment.

The U.S. also says the deal should require countries to implement their obligations under multilateral environmental agreements, such as the convention on international trade in endangered species. But that would not include the Paris Agreement.

One trade expert questioned the practicality of Ottawa's wish list on the environment.

"One of the practical challenges in achieving Minister Freeland's goal is the U.S. administration's antipathy to environmental regulation and decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said Oonagh Fitzgerald, director of the international law program at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) in Waterloo, Ont.

"It is difficult to imagine that U.S. negotiators will be receptive to strong environmental provisions in the renegotiated NAFTA unless they see advantage to U.S. industry," she said.

"The U.S. may be looking for stronger investor provisions which could run counter to strengthening environmental protection."