 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Ottawa strikes NAFTA advisory council to target environmental protection

NAFTA

Ottawa strikes NAFTA advisory council to target environmental protection

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna speaks to the media in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, August 23, 2017.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Shawn McCarthy
OTTAWA
For Subscribers

The Liberal government has established an advisory council on NAFTA and the environment as Ottawa tries to persuade the Trump administration to increase environmental protections in the trade deal.

In a release Thursday, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said current negotiations on a renewed NAFTA "presents an opportunity to strengthen environmental protections for generations to come."

The 10-person advisory council includes two former premiers, British Columbia's Gordon Campbell, and Quebec's Pierre-Marc Johnson, and former Saskatchewan Finance Minister Janice McKinnon.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian, Mexican and American negotiators are due to meet for a second round of talks this weekend in Mexico City, even as President Donald Trump threaten the terminate the existing deal.

In laying out Canada's negotiating priorities earlier this month, Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa wants to strengthen the deal "to ensure no NAFTA country weakens environmental protection to attract investment, and to introduce measures that support efforts to address climate change.

However, Mr. Trump is aggressively rolling back environmental rules in the U.S., proclaiming that such an effort will boost investment and jobs. He also is hostile to climate-change policies put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, and began a process of withdrawing from the Paris climate accords, claiming it was bad for the American economy.

The U.S. trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, signalled the American side wants a far narrower scope for environment protection which would prohibit countries from failing to enforce pollution regulations, or waiving environmental rules, in order to attract investment.

The U.S. also says the deal should require countries to implement their obligations under multilateral environmental agreements, such as the convention on international trade in endangered species. But that would not include the Paris agreement.

One trade expert questioned the practicality of Ottawa's wish list on the environment.

"One of the practical challenges in achieving Minister Freeland's goal is the US administration's antipathy to environmental regulation and decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said Oonagh Fitzgerald, director of the international law program at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) in Waterloo, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

"It is difficult to imagine that U.S. negotiators will be receptive to strong environmental provisions in the renegotiated NAFTA unless they see advantage to U.S. industry," she said.

"The U.S. may be looking for stronger investor provisions which could run counter to strengthening environmental protection."

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Shawn McCarthy
Global Energy Reporter

Shawn McCarthy is an Ottawa-based, national business correspondent for The Globe and Mail, covering a global energy beat. He writes on various aspects of the international energy industry, from oil and gas production and refining, to the development of new technologies, to the business implications of climate-change regulations. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.