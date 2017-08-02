Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5-million

Postmedia Network Inc. has struck a deal to sell a printing plant in Toronto to Rice Group, a commercial and industrial developer, for $30.475-million that will be used to help pay down debt.
The media company acquired the facility in west Toronto as part of its agreement to buy Sun Media's English-language properties in 2015.
The transaction is expected to close by Aug. 30.
Postmedia says it will enter into a lease for part of the property for up to 10 years.
