 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5-million

Postmedia sells Toronto printing plant for $30.5-million

National Post and Toronto Sun newspaper boxes are seen outside the National Post offices at 365 Bloor St East in Toronto in this file photo.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Postmedia Network Inc. has struck a deal to sell a printing plant in Toronto to Rice Group, a commercial and industrial developer, for $30.475-million that will be used to help pay down debt.

The media company acquired the facility in west Toronto as part of its agreement to buy Sun Media's English-language properties in 2015.

The transaction is expected to close by Aug. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Postmedia says it will enter into a lease for part of the property for up to 10 years.

Video: Apple earnings top expectations (The Associated Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨