Quebec lashes out at Boeing’s ‘arrogant and unjust’ attack in Bombardier dispute

Quebec hardened its tone against Boeing Co. Wednesday, lashing out against the American plane maker for attacking the province in an "arrogant and unjust way" with its trade petition against Bombardier Inc. in an escalating fight that's pulling in lawmakers on two continents.

"Quebec is being attacked. Quebec will resist," Premier Philippe Couillard told reporters in a prepared statement. "Boeing might have won a battle. But believe me, the war is far from over."

If you're a risk-taking investor, there's still reason to take a chance on Bombardier

Story continues below advertisement

How NAFTA's Chapter 19 could save Bombardier's C Series

On a wing and a prayer: What analysts say about a wounded Bombardier

Quebec's political and business class remained in shock Wednesday following the U.S. Department of Commerce's preliminary decision to impose countervailing duties of nearly 220 per cent on Bombardier C Series aircraft imported into the United States. Most were expecting a ruling against the Montreal-based company, which employs 14,000 aerospace workers in the province, but the magnitude of the duties was astounding.

Commerce's decision stems from a petition filed earlier this year by Boeing. In it, the U.S. plane maker alleges that the Canadian company sold 75 C Series planes to Delta Air Lines at "absurdly low prices" while benefiting from unfair subsidies from the Canadian, Quebec and British governments. It asked the U.S. government to impose duties on C Series imports.

"This has nothing to do with subsidies. There were no subsidies," Mr. Couillard said, adding Boeing's attack, backed by the U.S. government is "arrogant and unjust."

"Our economy has been hit today because a giant that has been nourished and created through decades of government support in its own right, decided to eliminate a rival that makes better products that it does. It's as simple as that."

The Trudeau government has threatened to cancel a $6.4-billion contract to buy 18 Boeing-built Super Hornet jets in an attempt to force Boeing to back off. The British government is flexing its political muscle to try to win a settlement with the American plane maker to protect thousands of Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland. Some U.S. lawmakers have also joined the fray, noting that about half the parts content of the C Series jet is produced in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"It's deplorable," Canada's minister of international trade, François-Philippe Champagne, said of the Commerce decision. "We were expecting it but it also shows that Boeing is not a trusted partner."

Mr. Couillard called on Canadian airlines to act to maintain competition among their aircraft suppliers. U.S. carriers including JetBlue and Spirit Airlines, neither of which are Bombardier customers, have written letters calling for the petition to be dropped. They want a viable third competitor to Boeing and Airbus.

Canada's two largest airlines have billions of dollars worth of Boeing planes on order and Air Canada has also ordered 75 C Series aircraft.

Air Canada has received 29 of 37 wide-bodied Boeing 787 planes it has on order and is scheduled to take delivery next month of the first of 61 narrow-bodied Boeing 737 Max airplanes it has ordered. WestJet Airlines Ltd., is scheduled to begin taking delivery of 10 787s in 2019, while its 737 Max deliveries were scheduled to begin in the third and fourth quarter of this year. WestJet's Encore subsidiary operates 40 Bombardier Q400 turboprops and has five on order.

The premier called on the rest of Canada to show solidarity with Bombardier as well, saying this is not a Quebec-only issue because the company is the biggest industrial company in the country and the C Series its biggest innovation project.

And he called on the federal government to maintain its hard line in buying from Boeing. "Not one bolt, not one piece, not one plane from Boeing should enter Canada until this conflict is resolved in a fair way," he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa earlier this year pledged $372.5-million in "repayable contributions" to Bombardier to help finance two aerospace development programs, including the C Series. Quebec separately invested $1-billion (U.S.) for a 49.5-per-cent equity stake in the C Series program.

Bombardier denies it did anything wrong, saying the financing it received adheres to global trade rules. It argues Boeing wasn't even in the running on the Delta sales competition, doesn't make a plane of that size and is now is trying to stifle the technological innovation the C Series brings to the industry.

The next step in the legal process is a separate Commerce decision expected next week on anti-dumping duties. Then final determinations by the U.S. International Trade Commission and the issuance of orders to impose duties will come later.

Boeing will have to prove it suffered "material injury" from Bombardier's C Series sale to Delta, otherwise any duties imposed will be cancelled. And many observers believe that's a high bar Chicago-based plane maker will not be able to overcome.

The duty has little basis in fact because Boeing did not offer a credible product in the Delta competition, said AltaCorp analyst Chris Murray. "Boeing is reverting in our opinion to alternative tactics to protect its flanks.