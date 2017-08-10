Quebecor earnings boosted by spectrum sale to Shaw

Quebecor Inc. says an $87.8-million gain from the sale of wireless licences outside its home province helped boost the telecommunication and media company's second-quarter profit to $132.4-million in the second quarter.
Net income was $1.09 per basic share, up from eight cents per share, or $9.8-million in the comparable period of 2016.
The sale of spectrum licences to Shaw Communications was part of the Calgary-based company's plans to strengthen the Freedom Mobile network as Canada's fourth-largest wireless carrier.
At one time, Quebecor's Videotron wireless service was considered a potential national player, but the Montreal-based company has opted to concentrate most of its business on Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Quebecor's adjusted income from continuing operations during the quarter was $83.2-million or 69 cents per share, up from $69.9-million or 57 cents per share in the 2016 second quarter.
Revenue was $1.03-billion, up $39.6-million or four per cent, mostly because of gains in the telecom segment.
Revenue from media was up $1.8-million and the sports and entertainment segment's revenue fell $2.7-million.
