Quebecor’s TVA Group gets new CEO as Tremblay retires, resigns posts

A Quebecor Inc. sign is shown the company's annual general meeting in Montreal.

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

The TVA television network in Quebec is getting a new CEO effective immediately, as Julie Tremblay retires and resigns her other posts within the Quebecor Media Group.

Quebecor chief executive Pierre Karl Peladeau praised Tremblay's motivational skills and determination over a 25-year career with the company.

Her replacement as CEO of TVA Group, effective immediately, is France Lauziere.

Lauziere has been with TVA Group since 2001 and TVA's vice-president of programming since last year.

She will remain head of Quebecor Content, a business unit created in 2013.

Quebecor says Martin Picard will become TVA Group's chief operating officer, to assist Lauziere with her daily management duties.

