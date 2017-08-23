RBC kicks off bank results by beating estimates, hiking payout

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its dividend by 5 per cent but reported lower profit for the fiscal third quarter, hampered by sluggish conditions in capital markets.

Net profit for the quarter was $2.8-billion, or $1.85 per share, down 3 per cent from a year earlier and effectively flat compared with the prior quarter.

Adjusted to exclude an after-tax gain of $235-million on the sale of the bank's home and auto insurance manufacturing business to Aviva Canada Inc. in the same quarter last year, RBC's profit rose 5 per cent, and earnings per share of $1.89 was slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.87 per share among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg LP.

Revenue for the quarter was $9.99-billion, down 2.6 per cent from $10.26-billion a year ago.

The bank increased its quarterly dividend by 4 cents per share to $0.91.

"RBC had a solid third quarter and strong results for the first nine months of the year, and we are proud to have been ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction for the second year in a row," said Dave McKay, RBC's president and chief executive officer, in a statement.