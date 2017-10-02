RioCan to sell 100 properties worth about $2-billion

Canada's largest real-estate trust says it will sell about 100 properties in secondary markets over the next two– to three-years.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says the properties have an estimated value of $2-billion and it expects to net about $1.5-billion after expenses.
Some of the money will be used to repurchase RioCan trust units from the open market.
RioCan also plans to invest $300-million to $400-million per year on property development in the six major markets that already account for about 75 per cent of its annual rental revenue
