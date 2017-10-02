 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

RioCan to sell 100 properties worth about $2-billion

RioCan to sell 100 properties worth about $2-billion

BNN

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Canada's largest real-estate trust says it will sell about 100 properties in secondary markets over the next two– to three-years.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says the properties have an estimated value of $2-billion and it expects to net about $1.5-billion after expenses.

Some of the money will be used to repurchase RioCan trust units from the open market.

Story continues below advertisement

RioCan also plans to invest $300-million to $400-million per year on property development in the six major markets that already account for about 75 per cent of its annual rental revenue

Monarch Airlines goes bust, stranding passengers (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.