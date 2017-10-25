Cenovus’s board can’t dodge blame in company’s takeover stumble

The next boss at Cenovus Energy Inc. has thorny challenges to deal with from day one, few bigger than the board of directors.

The oil sands producer is expected to introduce a replacement for Brian Ferguson as chief executive officer in the coming weeks. It's been a tumultuous year for all involved – Mr. Ferguson, his senior staff, shareholders and rank-and-file employees.

For some reason, the board has gotten off lightly, despite its role in overseeing and blessing Canada's second-largest-ever oil deal and in handling the painful aftermath. That has included an erosion of stock market value and a search for a new CEO as the company also works to integrate the new assets and negotiate on multibillion-dollar asset sales.

It was just seven months ago that Cenovus announced it would pay ConocoPhillips Co. $17.7-billion for its oil sands and Alberta Deep Basin natural gas assets. It immediately got pilloried by major institutional investors, partly for the debt the once-miserly company was taking on in a shaky oil market.

Within 83 days, the company announced its founding CEO would retire, rather than shepherding the new strategy that accompanies the assets he bought.

Mr. Ferguson has not said as much, but it is pretty clear that the 60-year-old energy-industry veteran had not planned on slipping into his retirement years so soon after the career-defining transaction.

The absence of a succession plan to go along with the surprising development – on the same June day that the company laid out a new, five-year strategic blueprint – shows that this was a decision made under severe pressure.

"Brian's decision was a personal one," a company spokesman says.

Whether the board, chaired by Pat Daniel, the former Enbridge Inc. CEO, hastened its chief's departure or accepted his offer to take one for the the team, it suggests strongly that the directors felt compelled to put market reaction ahead of the long-term path that had been plotted under Mr. Ferguson and approved by the directors in the first place.

The role of the board in it all has been a ubiquitous topic of conversation in downtown Calgary for months and should be top-of-mind for the prospective new CEO who is wondering what kind of stamp they can put on the place and what leeway they'll have to do it.

Cenovus got some kudos for making the right moves during the first two years of the industry downturn, even if they weren't always pleasant. It cut staff, suspended expansion plans, delayed a costly move into a massive new office tower and issued shares to keep its balance sheet in good shape.

That conservative style, personified by Mr. Ferguson, an accountant by trade, gave investors some confidence that the company could navigate more tough times in an expensive part of the oil business if needed. It had even built up a sizable cash hoard it could use to snap up assets for bargain prices, if they fit the company's criteria.

It was late 2016 when Cenovus and Houston-based ConocoPhillips started talking. The two had been 50-50 partners in the oil sands operations and there was virtually no risk of some other bidder swooping in.

By all accounts, it became a pressure-cooker within Cenovus's acquisition-department offices as oil prices rose late in the year, then retreated again in 2017. Negotiations were intense as the buyer remained laser-focused on acquiring the oil sands interests, and surprisingly, a large spread of Western Alberta natural gas assets. Recall Cenovus was spun out of Encana Corp. in 2009 as the oil, rather than gas, part of the equation.

To get it done, Cenovus issued $3-billion of stock at $16 a share, piled on a $3.6-billion bridge loan and promised up to $5-billion of proceeds in future dispositions in a shaky market.

ConocoPhillips was lauded by analysts who were dazzled by the price tag, which exceeded the U.S. major's target for proceeds from several asset sales in one fell swoop.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the positives of the transaction, notably little geological risk (at least in the oil sands) and familiarity with the business, Cenovus shares fell to a low of $9 in late June from $17.45 when the deal was announced. To date, the company has made good on three of four targeted asset sales, generating $2.8-billion, proving early confidence on that front was justified.

The stock has improved from the summer's lows, but remains well less than the price of the share issue. The Cenovus spokesman said the board still believes the deal "was in the best interests of the company."

Cenovus has said it is considering internal and external candidates for CEO, and the latest speculation is that Mr. Ferguson's replacement could be wooed from a Canadian oil sands industry rival.

It's said that a good job applicant also interviews the interviewer. In this case, the executive would do well to ask whether the board is still prone to approving a major gambit, then putting it on the management when it doesn't work out as planned.