Dyson faces an uphill battle in taking on Tesla

James Dyson's tilt at Tesla might not be as far-fetched as it seems, at least to the casual eye.

The British inventor became a billionaire by taking household products – the vacuum cleaner, the hand dryer, the fan – and reinventing them to make them easier to use, quieter, more efficient and stylish, if not cheaper. The Dyson vacuum, for instance, used "cyclone" technology that dispensed with the bag. The products were hits, though the £300 ($499) hair dryer was not to everyone's taste.

Mr. Dyson's next gadget is not a fancy nail clipper or electric toothbrush, but an electric car. Dyson, the company, announced late last week that it would invest £2-billion ($3.3-billion) into developing an e-car and the batteries to propel it. Details were scant. All we know is that Dyson already has some 400 engineers and other employees working on the project, that solid-state as opposed to lithium-ion batteries will be used and that the car is to hit the road in 2020.

Speaking at a news conference at a Dyson shop in London, Mr. Dyson, 70, said he wouldn't collaborate with other car makers in launching his e-car. "We want to do it ourselves," he said. "There's no point doing one that looks like everyone else's."

Tesla, watch out. If Mr. Dyson can do to the e-car what he did to household products, the company might have a winner on its hands. But the obstacles are formidable and Tesla has an enormous lead.

Dyson does have a lot going for it. The private company is profitable (in 2016, it reported operating profit of £631-million on sales of £2.5-billion). It is stuffed with clever engineers and knows a bit about high-end manufacturing and the global supply chains that go with it. Mr. Dyson, like Elon Musk, Tesla's founder and CEO, wants to change the world and comes equipped with the mad genius and drive to do it, or will die trying.

As e-cars finally find traction after more than a century of false starts, a new universe seems to be opening up for e-car makers. Leading the e-car charge is Tesla, whose all-electric vehicles are approaching the driving range to make them practical alternatives to cars with internal-combustion engines. The recent launch of the Tesla Model 3, whose prices begin at $35,000 (U.S.) – less than half the price of the company's luxury S sedan – is Mr. Musk's attempt to hit the mass market.

In spite of Dyson's many strengths in innovation and manufacturing, Tesla will not be an easy target. Mr. Musk's company boasts two, perhaps three, big advantages.

The first is access to public markets. Making cars from scratch is not an easy business, especially since inventing the beasts is only part of the expense. They have be made somewhere. Dyson does not have access to public markets, though it might have to consider an initial public offering if its e-car development costs blow through the £2-billion budget, which would not come as a surprise. Tesla went public in 2010 and has had no trouble since then raising fortunes in spite of never earning a penny (by the end this year, it will have burned through $10-billion).

The second is access to taxpayers. Don't for a second think that the e-car drive pioneered by Mr. Musk is red-blooded capitalism at its purest, because taxpayers everywhere are buying into vision – or being forced to buy into it. In 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported that Mr. Musk's companies, which include SolarCity, America's largest provider of residential solar panels, have soaked up an estimated $4.9-billion in government subsidies and incentives, including grants, tax breaks, factory construction freebies, discounted loans, environmental credits (which it sells to other companies) and tax credits and rebates for buyers of its cars and solar panels.

Mr. Musk's government lobbying efforts are legendary. In 2014, he convinced the Nevada state legislature to approve $1.3-billion in tax breaks, ranging from a property tax exemption to electricity discounts, to help finance Tesla's $5-billion battery factory near Reno. While not out of the question, it is unlikely that Mr. Dyson will be able to match Mr. Musk's taxpayer-shakedown skills.

Third is software. E-cars themselves are fairly simple affairs in that they have far fewer moving parts than a regular car. The electric motor is basically an enlarged version of the one in your washing machine. Endless bits, from brake pads to seats, can be bought from suppliers. Even the batteries are now commonplace (assuming you go with the industry-standard lithium-ion batteries).

The complicated stuff is the software – e-cars are rolling computers and their data and processing demands will soar when self-driving capabilities are built into them. Tesla has a lot of expertise in this area. Dyson makes vacuum cleaners. It's not clear what software advantage, if any, it can bring to e-cars.

Dyson might succeed in the e-car market if such vehicles prove to be the dawn of a new era that kills off the internal combustion engine within a few years. In that scenario, there will be ample room for a lot of players, assuming suppliers can deliver all the lithium, cobalt and copper that any e-car absorbs in great quantities. But if you think the touted e-car revolution will be a slow evolution (as I do), Dyson faces a formidable task in catching up to Tesla. Brand-building in e-cars is not the same as brand-building in household appliances.