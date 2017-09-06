Hudson’s Bay faces a radical turnaround after stock-price slide

Here's a fearless prediction: In the not-too-distant future, there will no longer be a flagship Saks Fifth Avenue department store on New York's Fifth Avenue.

Venerable Hudson's Bay Co., owner of Saks, the Bay and an assortment of other chains, is being pushed to embrace a radical turnaround after the retailer's stock-price slide to $10 levels from $30 over the past two years. Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management, which focuses on real estate plays, threatened a proxy battle for control of the board in July after a private meeting with HBC executive chairman Richard Baker failed to produce a meeting of minds.

Land and Buildings turned up the heat Wednesday, following HBC's release of disappointing financial results, by alleging Mr. Baker and his team are putting their own interests ahead of shareholders by failing to disclose plans to take HBC private through a management buyout. The fund manager said: "The time has come for Hudson's Bay to be more open with shareholders about its plan for delivering value and to take decisive action in the near-term."

Story continues below advertisement

HBC is doing its best to fend off the activists. But the stay-the-course strategy announced on Wednesday and the retailer's weak performance undermines management's credibility. And if a going-private bid is under consideration, Mr. Baker needs to make his intentions clear.

In July, Land and Buildings pitched a turnaround that would see HBC sell its European stores and much of its real estate, and transform much of landmark eight-storey Saks in Manhattan into terraced condos with "extraordinary views of Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick's Cathedral and Central Park."

HBC is willing to get creative on the format of its stores, and the way they are financed. In an conference call early Wednesday, Mr. Baker pointed out that the company is at the "forefront of repurposing department stores," citing the move to drop upscale Pusateri's food outlets and Topshop clothing boutiques into Bay stores.

But when it comes to the iconic Saks outlet, HBC seemed to be deliberately goading the activists by highlighting expensive renovations that dedicated two floors to fashion, rather than condos.

The Manhattan store is likely to take on symbolic importance as the fight between HBC management and activist investor plays out. By Land and Building's calculations, this one location is worth more than $5-billion, or $16 an HBC share. It would be relatively easy to cash in on the property, if Mr. Baker changes his tune and embraces redevelopment, or Land and Buildings wins the day.

Investors signalled Wednesday that they expect the activists to bring about change at HBC, which has been in the retail business since 1670. The share price sank early Wednesday after release of weak quarterly numbers, then spiked by 8 per cent later in the day, when Lands and Building alleged a buyout is in the works.

In a press release, Land and Buildings said HBC hired, or is in the process of retaining, investment bank JPMorgan as financial adviser to an independent committee of the board, and said: "If true, this would further bolster recent reports that the board is evaluating a potential go-private offer from management, which we understand is being advised by Bank of America."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"If the company is truly for sale and a go-private offer is either on the table or forthcoming, then why has the board not publicly announced its commitment to represent the interests of all shareholders in any such strategic review, and not just those of insiders and management?" Land and Buildings said.

While Mr. Baker and his team may be mulling a management buyout of HBC, an offer seems unlikely, as the bid would require significant debt financing at a time when banks are increasingly leery of loans to big-box retailers.

However, the activist campaign against HBC is likely to bear fruit: Real estate such as Saks's flagship store is worth far more than HBC's stock price suggests. By the time the showdown at HBC is done, a number of iconic properties are likely to change hands. And there will be another upscale place for wealthy New Yorkers to call home on Fifth Avenue.