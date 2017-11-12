The hidden message in Trump’s stock-market bluster: Impeach me at your peril

U.S. presidents – and Canadian prime ministers, for that matter – love taking credit for job creation and a strong economy.

Donald Trump has upped the ante by claiming ownership of the stock market's recent surge to new highs.

"The reason our stock market is so successful is because of me," Mr. Trump bragged to reporters last week aboard Air Force One en route to Asia.

Story continues below advertisement

"I've always been great with money. I've always been great with jobs. That's what I do."

Mr. Trump is partly right. There is a relationship, of sorts, between his presidency and the markets. The S&P 500 is up more than 20 per cent in the year since Mr. Trump was elected. It isn't the best first year in the markets for a first-term president. Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy and George Bush Sr. all presided over large gains. But it is far better than the 6.1 per cent average bounce for incoming presidents.

The mere existence of a link between two events doesn't mean it's a causal relationship. Analysts attribute part of the stock market's recent run to investor optimism that the President's push for big tax cuts and business deregulation will spur economic growth and boost corporate profits. The tilt of proposed personal tax breaks to the 1 per cent also bodes well for America's investor class.

But much of the market's gain has very little to do with Mr. Trump's economic policies, and more to do with Janet Yellen, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed's cautious approach to hiking interest rates has pushed the dollar lower in the past year, making U.S. stocks cheaper for foreign investors to buy.

And then there is the performance of the global economy. Much of the enthusiasm on Wall Street is because growth is picking up outside the United States. Over the past 12 months, global stock-market indexes are up as much or more than U.S. stocks.

Taking credit for all this is a high-risk gambit for Mr. Trump. Stocks rise, but they can and will inevitably fall.

"It's crazy for a president to wrap himself in the stock market," former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers told online news site Politico last week. "The market goes up and the market goes down, and if you take credit when the market goes up, I don't see how you can avoid taking responsibility when the market goes down."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And a lot could make stocks tumble in the months ahead.

There is the risk that Congress fails to pass the tax-reform package. Given the length of the current economic expansion, the next recession could well come during Mr. Trump's first term – an event that would weigh heavily on equities. And there are events Mr. Trump could bring on himself, including the collapse of the North American free-trade agreement, which could depress trade and focus investor attention on the dangers of rising U.S. protectionism.

On the one hand, claiming credit for the stock market is classic Trump bravado – greatly exaggerating his role in events.

But Mr. Summers and others may be underestimating Mr. Trump. There is a possible darker motive for his repeated stock-market claims. They may be an implicit warning to his many adversaries – that investors will wreak havoc if his economic agenda is thwarted. In a recent tweet, Mr. Trump pointed out that more than $5-trillion (U.S.) of stock-market value has been created since his election. The unspoken message is that defying him would put all that in jeopardy.

The threat may well extend to Mr. Trump's political future and the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government.

In that sense, highlighting the trillions of dollars in stock-market wealth that has been created on his watch is a veiled threat to those who threaten his presidency. That includes special counsel Robert Mueller and anyone in Congress who might move to impeach him.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trump has created a narrative in which his own political future is now tied to what happens on Wall Street.

Think of it as Donald Trump's insurance policy: Don't get rid of me or the markets will tank.