The world is on the cusp of a technology that could revolutionize how we use computers, while enabling a host of new products and capabilities. Some say it will launch the next industrial supercycle, transforming the way we do things across many different sectors.

Canada is an early mover in the global race to develop and harness the power of quantum computers and related technologies. But will years of effort and more than a billion dollars invested be enough to keep ahead of the competition as the world goes quantum?

What is a quantum computer?

The Prime Minister apparently knows something about it ...

Was Trudeau right?

Pretty much. It’s true that in quantum physics (unlike classical physics) the world gets fuzzy at the atomic scale. Particles can be treated as wave-like disturbances that have a certain probability of being in one place or another.

That property can allow an electron to “quantum tunnel” through a barrier, because there’s a chance it will spontaneously find itself on the other side.

Classical Particle Quantum Particle

But there’s more ...

QUBITS

In quantum physics, a particle can do more than one thing at the same time. For example, an electron may have a clockwise spin or a counterclockwise spin. But its “quantum state” is a mix of probabilities that it is one or the other. In a sense, it is both. There is nothing comparable to this in the world of everyday experience, and that’s what gives a quantum computer its power.

A conventional computer uses bits — tiny switches on a computer chip that can either be on or off, registering as 1 or 0 for digital calculations. A quantum computer uses “qubits,” which blend the possibility of being 1 or 0.

Bits Qubits

COMBINING QUBITS

In a conventional computer, it takes four separate calculations just to run through all possible combinations of two bits. The number of calculations grows exponentially as more bits are added.

In a quantum computer, the dual identity of qubits means that all those calculations can take place at the same time, providing an answer far more quickly.

Binary Calculation Qubit Calculation

This anticipated “quantum speed-up” is the reason there is so much excitement about the potential of quantum computers.