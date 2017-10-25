Roots drops 10 per cent in TSX trading debut

Shares of Canadian apparel company Roots Corp tumbled 10.2 per cent on their first trading day in Toronto on Wednesday after raising $200-million in an initial public offering, as a cut-throat retail market curbed investor demand.

The company, known for its trademark beaver logo, rustic casual wear and Canadian-made leather goods, opened down 4.2 per cent at $11.50 in Toronto, compared with its IPO price of $12, and slid further to $10.78 at 0953 EST.

The IPO price was below the marketing range of $14 to $16, underscoring Roots' modest growth outlook and broader challenges for brick-and-mortar retailers. The stock's early trading performance contrasted with the high-flying start of rival Canada Goose Holdings Inc. .

Roots, in its prospectus, said it had compound annual growth of about 14 per cent in 2014 to 2016. That lagged fashion retailer Aritzia Inc's 20 per cent rate over a similar period.

Canada Goose surged 40 per cent from its IPO price on its trading debut in Toronto in March, and has appreciated 8.9 per cent since it began trading, compared with a 2.1 per cent gain in the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index. .

But it has fallen 21 per cent from its June peak, amid a challenging retail environment that has seen online operators claw market share from traditional retailers.

Canada Goose slipped 0.8 per cent to $25.92 in morning trading on Wednesday.