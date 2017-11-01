Saputo to buy U.S. goat-cheese maker Montchevre

Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy Betin Inc., the company behind the Montchevre brand of goat cheese in the United States.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Saputo says Montchevre had revenue of approximately $150-million for the 12 months ended June 30.

Betin has one manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wis., and employs approximately 319 people.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Last week, Saputo announced a $1.29-billion agreement to acquire Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co.