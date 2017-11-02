Saputo reports smaller profit as sales shrink

Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported slightly lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, pressured by lower Canadian sales volumes.

The Montreal-based company agreed in October to buy Murray Goulburn Co-operative for $1.3-billion including debt, continuing a growth by acquisition strategy.

The deal would make Saputo Australia's top milk producer and expand its access to China.

For its fiscal second quarter, net income dipped 3 per cent to $185.2-million, or 47 cents a share, falling short of expectations for 52 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A year ago, Saputo, whose brands include Dairyland milk and Armstrong cheese, earned $191.8-million, or 48 cents.

Revenue during the quarter, which ended Sept. 30, rose 1 per cent to $2.9-billion as expected.

Saputo's shares dipped 1 per cent to $45.94 in Toronto.