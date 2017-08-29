Scotiabank, BMO top forecasts on gains in Canadian banking

Impressive growth in Canadian banking helped push third-quarter profits higher at Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal, even as returns from key international divisions were more muted.

Both banks earned more than expected for the quarter that ended July 31, while Scotiabank hiked its dividend by three cents to 79 cents per share – an increase that was one penny more generous than most analysts had predicted.

Yet at a time when Canada's largest banks have been looking abroad for opportunities to accelerate their growth, it has been the core operations at home that have propped up progress on earnings in the third quarter. Efforts to control expenses are also in the spotlight as banks look to free up cash to re-invest in new digital initiatives while still delivering better returns for shareholders.

Scotiabank, which is Canada's third-largest lender by assets, reported profit of $2.1-billion for the quarter that ended July 31, up 7 per cent from $1.96-billion a year ago. The bank earned $1.66 per share, up from $1.54 a share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank earned $1.68 per share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting $1.64 a share.

The bank also generated higher profit from each of its three main business lines. Earnings in Scotiabank's core Canadian retail arm rose 12 per cent to $1.05-billion, though 4 per cent of the increase came from higher gains on the sale of real estate.

"We have a clear sense of direction and we're pleased with the progress we're making," said Brian Porter, Scotiabank's chief executive officer, on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday. He added that the dividend hike "reflects our confidence in the strength and stability of our business."

In the international division, profit climbed 16 per cent higher than it was a year ago, to $614-million. But analysts noted that profit from Scotiabank's most important foreign divisions – in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia – only increased by 1.9 per cent. Slower growth was due partly to the impact of flood in Peru, as well as fluctuations in energy prices and inflation in Colombia, according to Nacho Deschamps, group head of international banking.

"Internationally, we remain committed to our key markets ... where we continue to see significant opportunities for growth," Mr. Porter said.

Third-quarter profit growth at BMO also outpaced expectations, driven by strong results from its Canadian retail and wealth management businesses.

The fourth-largest Canadian lender by assets earned $1.39-billion, or $2.05 per share, for the quarter that ended July 31. That was up from $1.25-billion, or $1.86 a share, earned a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO said profit climbed 6 per cent and it earned $2.03 a share. Analysts were expecting adjusted profit of $2.00 per share.

Profit from BMO's core Canadian banking operations rose 9 per cent from a year ago, to $614-million, thanks in part to higher balances and lower loan losses. And earnings from the wealth management arm shot up 32 per cent to $264-million.

But profit of $279-million from the U.S. personal and commercial segment, which operates as BMO Harris Bank, was flat.

"All of our businesses are well-positioned for continued success in the current environment and over the long term," BMO's chief executive officer Bill Downe said in a news release.

BMO held its quarterly dividend steady at 90 cents per share.

Credit quality remained robust at both banks in the quarter. At BMO, provisions for credit losses – or money the bank sets aside to cover soured loans – fell sharply to $134-million, from $257-million a year earlier. The bank attributed the steep drop to a $76-million pre-tax decrease in the collective allowance, which is a sum set aside to cover losses that can't yet be tied to specific credit assets.

Scotiabank's provisions for loan losses nudged higher to $573-million from $571-million a year earlier, but declined from the second quarter of 2017.

Both banks also reported higher capital levels compared with a year ago, with Scotiabank's common equity tier 1 ratio rising to 11.3 per cent, and BMO's to 11.2 per cent.

Profit from BMO's capital markets arm fell by 8 per cent to $292-million, due to lower revenue and higher expenses.

But Scotiabank's global banking and markets division bucked a trend of weaker capital markets results among its peers thanks to better contributions from its equities business and reduced costs: Profit was up 5 per cent to $441-million, year over year.

Both banks saw their share prices dip modestly in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BMO's stock was down about 2.6 per cent and Scotiabank's was 0.9 per cent lower just after 10 a.m.