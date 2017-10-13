Sears Canada granted permission to liquidate remaining stores

Insolvent Sears Canada Inc. is set to start its liquidation sales on Thursday, the first step to it shutting down its remaining 131 stores and putting 12,000 employees out of work.

Ontario Superior Court on Friday gave Sears, which got court protection from its creditors in June, the green light to start its going-out-of-business sales next week and continue them until Jan. 22. By early next year, Sears will disappear from malls across Canada.

Sears timed the liquidation sales so that it could take advantage of the busy pre-holiday shopping season.

Technically a bidder to keep Sears operating could come forward before Oct. 19. But the chances of that happening are extremely low, lawyers in the process said.

A management group led by Sears executive chairman Brandon Stranzl had submitted a bid to save Sears and thousands of employees. But the company said it had no viable offer to buy the retailer as a going concern.

Of Sears's 12,000 employees, about 75 per cent of them are part-time. Among Sears's 131 stores are 74 department stores, eight home outlets and 49 are Hometown stores.

Sears has already closed roughly 60 stores and laid off 2,900 employees since it got court protection on June 22.

Four major liquidators – the ones that tend to do other major retail closings such as when Target Corp. shut down its 133 stores in Canada in 2015 – will carry out the Sears sales. They have to follow strict rules, such as restricting signs on the property around Sears stores and refraining from using the words "bankruptcy," 'liquidation" or "going out of business" in connection with the sales. Mall landlords often prohibit that wording because it can tarnish the image of their shopping centres.

As well, the liquidators can't distribute leaflets or other written material to shoppers on landlord's property outside of the stores unless permitted by the specific lease.

The liquidators are banned from using giant balloons, flashing lights or amplified sound to advertise the liquidations sales or solicit customers except if permitted under a lease or agreed to by the landlord.

