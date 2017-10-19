 Skip to main content

Sears Canada stores begin final liquidation sales

People walk in and out of a Sears store in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Sears Canada begins its liquidation sales today at its stores across the country as it prepares to shut its doors for good after 65 years.

A Sears Canada spokesman says customers can expect deep discounts of up to 50 per cent off at its 74 department stores, and up to 30 per cent off at its eight Home stores.

Liquidation sales at its 49 Sears Hometown stores are due to start today, or shortly, but discounts there will vary, the spokesman adds.

Read also: Judge approves revised Sears Canada bonus plan to keep key staff through liquidation

The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks.

Sears Canada timed its liquidation sales to take advantage of the busy holiday shopping season.

The national retailer has been in creditor protection since June, but was unable to find a buyer which would allow it to keep operating.

