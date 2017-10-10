 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Sears Canada to liquidate, close its doors

Retail

A man walks out of a Sears store in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2017. The company announced Tuesday it will liquidate and close.

MARK BLINCH/REUTERS

Marina Strauss
Retailing Reporter
Insolvent Sears Canada Inc. has decided to liquidate and close its 200 or so remaining stores, leaving more than 14,000 employees out of work when the company shuts down.

Sears will ask Ontario Superior Court on Friday for approval to start liquidating its almost 200 stores starting by Oct. 19 and continuing for 10 to 14 weeks to try to cash in on the critical holiday shopping season.  It already has closed roughly 60 stores and let go about 2,900 of its 17,000 employees.

The Toronto-based retailer, which has been operating under court protection from its creditors since June, had considered a bid from a management group led by Brandon Stranzl , Sears's executive chairman, to keep Sears running in a shrunken form. But Sears said in a statement Tuesday "no viable transaction for the company to continue as a going concern was received."

In the past couple of weeks, Sears closed deals to sell off 11 of its best store leases – ones that the Stranzl group had coveted for its offer – as well as other assets, including a distribution centre in Calgary and its transport and home services businesses.

By last week, FTI Consulting Canada, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the Sears insolvency, had hinted that the retailer was heading toward a total liquidation. For one, it was running out of money, losing more than $1-million a day.

And the special committee of Sears's board of directors that was deciding on Sears's fate had found that the Stranzl bid was inadequate, sources said.

Sears said Tuesday it is asking the court to approve a complete wind-down of its business and laying off its 14,100 remaining employees. "The company deeply regrets this pending outcome and the resulting loss of jobs and store closures," it said in a brief statement.

