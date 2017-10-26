Shaw subscribers climb but gains tempered by costs

Shaw Communications Inc.'s television business is returning to growth, but the marketing and promotional costs to fuel the swing in subscribers continue to put a damper on profit margins.

The Calgary-based cable company said Thursday that its consumer business – which includes television, internet and home phone services – added a total of 25,000 new subscribers in fiscal 2017, a significant reversal from the 170,000 customers it lost the year before. (Shaw's fiscal year ends in August.)

After years of losing cable customers, in January of this year, Shaw launched BlueSky TV, an IP-based platform that uses technology licensed from Comcast Corp., and it has been promoting it heavily, along with high-speed, unlimited data internet packages.

But the cost of new TV equipment as well as marketing and promotional discounts are driving up expenses and putting a dent in margins. Shaw's operating income before restructuring and amortization costs in the fourth quarter slipped almost 7 per cent to $479-million.

"Looking back on fiscal 2017, we set out to change the trajectory of our consumer subscriber performance and we are delighted with the results," Shaw chief executive officer Brad Shaw said in a statement Thursday.

Overall profit at the company was up sharply to $481-million, compared to $154-million in the fourth quarter last year, but the company said that was mainly due to a $330-million gain on the sale of its U.S. data centre business ViaWest. Shaw sold ViaWest for $1.68-billion (U.S.), or roughly $2.3-billion (Canadian), and the deal closed Aug.1.

Shaw's fourth-quarter revenue increased by 2.6 per cent to $1.244-billion, falling short of average analyst estimates of $1.296-billion.

On the wireless side, Shaw's Freedom Mobile added 29,089 new contract customers in the fourth quarter. Mr. Shaw said on a conference call Thursday that the company has finalized an agreement with Apple Inc. that will allow it to sell the iPhone to customers directly. Adding the popular device to its lineup is a significant move – fellow regional carrier Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron Ltd. saw a boost to subscribers when it began selling the iPhone.

Shaw also announced new network upgrades Thursday, saying it would take some of the spectrum – the radiowaves used to carry cellular signals – from its older, 3G network and repurpose it for its LTE (4G) network. Shaw also plans to use some of the spectrum it acquired over the summer from Quebecor in a $430-million deal for LTE service.

Those changes could be important for Freedom as more devices currently on the market will work on the frequency bands associated with those types of spectrum. Freedom has faced challenges because it built its LTE network using spectrum only compatible with a handful of new smartphones.

Shaw says its latest network upgrades should be complete by early December in Alberta and British Columbia and early next year for Ontario, which is the rest of its Freedom Mobile coverage area. Last week Freedom also launched new plans dubbed "Big Gig" with large data buckets at prices significantly lower than those offered by the national carriers, Rogers Communications Inc., BCE Inc. and Telus Corp.

"Shaw's transformation continues, with results dragged down by promotional investments," said Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi in a report to clients Thursday.

"Over all, promotional activities hurt results in the quarter, but we believe the company has started to scale back discounts in order to improve margins," he said of the company's residential business, adding, "We believe that operational risk remains in the story as the company invests in its wireless network in order to better compete with incumbents."

Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan downgraded his rating on Shaw's stock to "perform" from "outperform" on Oct. 12, raising concerns about the capital investment required for the company to truly compete on wireless with the Big Three.

Shaw acquired Wind Mobile in 2016 and rebranded it Freedom Mobile late last year. Management has said it will eventually use two brands to sell wireless service – much like the incumbents sell service under their own name as well as "flanker" brands such as Fido and Koodo – and while the company has registered trademarks for "Shaw Mobility" and "Shaw Wireless," it has yet to launch a premium brand under its main company name.

Shaw also said Thursday that it has nominated Mike Sievert, chief operating officer for T-Mobile US, to a seat on its board of directors.