Shopify revenue climbs 72 per cent

Shopify Inc. says it lost $9.4-million (U.S.) in its latest quarter as its revenue grew 72 per cent compared with the same period last year.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss for the quarter amounted to nine cents per share compared with a loss of $9.1-million or 11 cents per share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.
On an adjusted basis, Shopify says it earned $5.0-million or five cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $1.8-million or two cents per share, for the third quarter of 2016.
Revenue totalled $171.5-million, up from $99.6-million.
The increase came as its subscription solutions revenue grew to $82.4-million compared with $49.8-million a year ago, while merchant solutions revenue climbed to $89-million, up from $49.7-million.
Shopify provides businesses with online checkout services.
