Shopify revenue climbs 72% as markets await short-seller rebuke

Ottawa's Shopify Inc. saw revenue jump 72 per cent last quarter as it revealed an adjusted operating profit for the first time since going public – a milestone the company considers crucial – a quarter earlier than expected. The results, announced Tuesday morning, set the stage for the Ottawa e-commerce platform to rebuke a vocal detractor that sent shares tumbling earlier this month.
Andrew Left of Citron Research alleged on Oct. 4 that Shopify was a "get-rich-quick scheme" and that many of its half-million merchant customers "are not" traditional small-and-medium-business merchants. The company is expected to strike back Tuesday at what chief executive Tobias Lutke has called "short-selling troll," on conference call with analysts later this morning.
The Canadian tech darling announced revenue of $171.5-million (U.S.) for its third quarter – a year-over-year jump of 72 per cent from the same quarter last year. It revealed an overall loss of $9.4-million, or $0.09 per share, versus $9.1-million or $0.11 a year earlier.
But Shopify also said its operating income, adjusted to exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes, was $1.7-million – an in-the-black milestone the company did not expect to hit until the fourth quarter. Investors tend to hone in on Shopify's adjusted numbers to assess its health.
