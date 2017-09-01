Ski-Doo maker BRP posts 20 per cent jump in second-quarter revenue

The Quebec-based company that makes Ski-Doo snowmobiles had a big increase in revenue and a $100-million profit during its second quarter.
BRP Inc. of Valcourt, Que., had $1.03-billion of revenue, up 20 per cent from last year's second quarter.
Its net income amounted to 89 cents per share, compared with last year's loss of $68.8-million or 61 cents per share.
BRP's normalized earnings improved to 18 cents per share from one cent per share last year.
The company – formerly a division of Bombardier Inc. – makes a wide range of products for a global market.
In addition to snowmobiles, BRP's products include Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Can-Am four-wheeled off-road vehicles, three-wheel Can-Am Spyder highway vehicles and Evinrude outboard motors.
