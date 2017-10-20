Catch up on the latest federal government tax changes

It's been a week of near-daily policy announcements on small-business taxes. Here's a summary with the latest:

The federal government will move forward on an election pledge to lower the small business tax rate to 9% from 10.5% by 2019

Plans to stop allowing income splitting for family members not active in a business will move forward; Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the proposal will be "simplified"

The government will not move forward with proposed measures to limit access to the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption

Proposed rules to discourage using corporations for passive investing will move forward, but a new threshhold will allow $50,000 in income a year to be exempt from the new higher tax. For example, that means $1 million held inside a corporation could earn a 5% rate of return and that income would be taxed under the old rules

The government is scrapping proposed rules meant to curtail the conversion of income to capital gains, which caused concern in relation to intergenerational transfers and insurance policies held inside corporations

Morneau promised incentives will be maintained for venture capitalists and angel investors. Consultations will be held on how this can be achieved

For more on small-business tax changes, click here.