Report on Small Business newsletter: Proposed tax changes spark interest in alternative financial strategies

Proposed tax changes spark interest in alternative financial strategies



Ottawa's proposal to change the tax structure for incorporated businesses has many owners looking at alternative ways to shelter earnings for retirement and estate planning.

Tax experts are fielding a growing number of calls from small-business owners about the pros and cons of setting up vehicles such as Individual Pension Plans (IPPs) and corporate-owned life-insurance policies.

The queries come as the Liberal government proposes to restrict the use of private corporations for making passive investments unrelated to the business. Some business owners are using their corporations as a retirement vehicle by investing earnings inside the company at a lower tax rate than if they were pulled out and invested personally. Full story (Globe subscribers)



Tax changes are about levelling the playing field



I know first-hand that running a business is hard work. It involves taking risks, suffering setbacks and often a great deal of sacrifice. As Canada's Finance Minister, I am committed to ensuring that this hard work is rewarded, so that businesses small and large are able to invest, grow and create jobs. Full story



Why you should care that our civil-justice system is broken



Canada is consistently touted as one of the best countries in which to live, but it ranks an unimpressive 112 out of 190 countries according to the World Bank's enforcing contracts indicator. For good reason: Our civil-justice system is on the fritz. Litigating a civil claim (e.g. contract claim, property rights claim, etc.) can take many years and cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. Full story



How the first 20 minutes of your day can set you up for success



You all know about that morning-routine thing: Everyone raves that waking up early and sticking to your routine will help you get more done. But whether you get out of bed at 5 a.m. or 3 p.m., it's the first 20 minutes of your day that can set you up for success. Full story



Kik's coin offering a potential test for regulators



The hype around cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings has one of Canada's highest-valued startups jumping headfirst into the crowdfunding game in what could be the largest sale of virtual currency by a Canadian company. Full story



