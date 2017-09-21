Report on Small Business newsletter: Moves you can make now ahead of the proposed tax changes

Globe readers will have noticed we're heavily covering the uproar and implications of the proposed changes to the tax rules for private corporations. We continue to hear a lot from our readers about this issue and will continue to follow this story. It's not an easy story to cover - filled with technicalities and unclear implications - but we're allocating time to dive into the details to figure out the impact. Stay tuned. - Sarah Efron, Globe and Mail Small Business Editor

Moves business owners can make now ahead of the proposed tax changes

The government wants to restrict the ability of business owners to reduce their taxes by sprinkling income among relatives in lower tax brackets through dividends. The change is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Tax experts recommend small-business owners consider taking advantage of current rules, while they last, by paying out higher dividends to those relatives in 2017.

"The easiest thing to do, if you're a private company … is to consider whether it makes sense to pay additional dividends to those family members who may be in lower tax brackets in 2017 to maximize any income splitting opportunities before the change comes into place," says Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Wealth Strategies Group. Full story - Globe subscribers

Small business, big trouble

Ottawa's call for changes to the way private companies are taxed has sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the perceived value of entrepreneurs to the Canadian economy. How we got here and where we are headed Full story - Globe subscribers

Home-builder's dip into the red a painful lesson

This year, after 17 years in business, Derek Nicholson's company ran into a problem it had never faced before: It ran out of cash. Full story

Why you don't need marketing automation

You've likely received the e-mails – the spam disguised as genuine personal interaction. They're often casual and friendly and might refer to an item you recently purchased or content you downloaded. They usually address you by name. But they're not sent by a friend – or even a human, for that matter. They're the product of marketing automation software designed to replicate the human touch. And to some degree, they're every marketer's dream. Full story

Beyond cryptocurrency: There are new blockchain opportunities for SMBs

Blockchain systems are digital "ledgers" that store encrypted transaction information in networks of specially designed servers. While the technology originally emerged to support Bitcoin, a growing number of startups are looking to adapt blockchain for use in such sectors as fintech, securities, insurance, natural gas and supply chain applications. The technology is designed to create distributed databases of information that can expedite a wide range of transactions with greater speed and security than more centralized processing systems can offer. Full story

Guelph's Jim Estill to be recognized as an 'Everyday Hero'

The CEO of Danby Appliances is to be recognized at the Global Hope Coalition Leadership Summit 2017 on Monday evening for his work in bringing 58 Syrian refugee families to Guelph. Full story

We asked 140 start-up founders about Toronto's tech scene. Here's what they said

In June, Toronto Life sent a questionnaire to dozens of start-up founders and tech company CEOs in the Toronto-Waterloo Corridor. We asked them what they love about working in the GTA, what tech buzzwords they hate and what they'd be doing if they couldn't run their own business, among other burning questions. Here's what they told us. Full story

How to grow your exports beyond the usual-suspect countries

Economists have long extolled the potential of so-called emerging markets—developing countries such as the so-called BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India and China)—but many Canadian companies have been slow to act, comfortable focusing their international business on the massive, and relatively easily served, U.S. and European markets. Full story